Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Sleeping With Woman, Two Daughters

A pastor has been arrested in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, for allegedly sleeping a woman and her two daughters, the police authorities said on Thursday.

The Pastor, identified as Timothy Oluwatimilehin, was in charge of the Spirit-Filled International Christian Church in the Olumore area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the arrest followed a complaint lodged at Adatan Police Station by the victims’ husband.

Accompanied by an official of the Ministry of Women Affairs, he reported that his wife and two daughters were lured by their church pastor, who took them into his custody, and has since been sleeping with them.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Adatan division, Superintendent of Police, Abiodun Salau detailed his detectives to effect the arrest of the randy pastor,” the police spokesman said.

Upon interrogation, Oyeyemi said the suspect confessed to having committed the crime but pleaded for forgiveness.

According to him, the suspect explained that he took advantage of a little misunderstanding between the woman and her husband to carry out the devilish act.

Reacting to the arrest, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, directed the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the case and diligently investigate it with the view to charging the suspect to court as soon as possible.