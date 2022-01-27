President Buhari Sends Video, Radio Broadcast To Zamfara People

Arising from the cancellation of his scheduled trip to Zamfara State on Thursday due to inclement weather conditions, President Muhammadu Buhari has made a broadcast to the people of the State.

Below is the text of the broadcast as sent out by the president through his special media aide, Femi Adesina:

My dear people of Zamfara State. It pains me that I can no longer be with you today as I had planned. I had just finished what I came to do in Sokoto at the BUA cement facility and was looking forward to meeting you.

I have been told that the trip cannot hold anymore because of bad weather which has made it impossible for my helicopter to fly to Gusau from Sokoto.

I understand how you feel about this development but I know that you will agree with me that Allah knows best. I particularly sympathize with your Governor, Bello Matawalle and his cabinet who have put everything in place to make the visit a successful one.

I look forward to a more weather-friendly period when I will visit.

I am directing our security agencies to sustain the onslaught against terrorists, restrict cross-boundary infiltration and all unauthorised access to the goldmines in the state.

The Federal Government and the Zamfara State Government are working to ensure that peace returns to all parts of the State in the shortest possible time and we expect all citizens to cooperate with, and support in all ways, the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

God bless the people of Zamfara State.”

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State chapter of the APC under the leadership of Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani has thanked all the good people of the state particularly the party leaders, loyalists and supporters for coming to show their unprecedented support in welcoming President Buhari.

In a statement on Thursday, APC’s Publicity Secretary for Zamfara, Yusuf Idris Gusau said the party’s leadership remains very confident and hopeful that in spite of President Buhari’s tight schedule, the visit which could not hold due to unforeseen circumstances will soon be rescheduled.

The APC in Zamfara through its leader – Tukur Danfulani , expressed further hopes and prayed that the people will continue to be supportive to the Matawalle-led APC administration, so that the people can continue to garner more dividends of democracy.