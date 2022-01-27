Suspected Killers Of Two Policemen Arrested In Jigawa

Some suspected killers of two policemen have been arrested in Jigawa State, authorities said on Thursday.

During an attack on Kwalam village in Taura Local Government Area of the state, two policemen were killed with another abducted.

Four days after the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Tafida told journalists at the headquarters of the State Police Command in Dutse that 10 male and four female suspects were arrested in a raid at Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area of the state.

“The operation was carried out in Sule-Tankarkar LGA with the officers and men from Department of Operations, Police Mobile Force, Criminal Investigation Department, State Intelligence Bureau, Medical Department, and three Area Commands, of Gumel, Ringim, and K/Hausa Area Commands as well as members of the hunters,” the commissioner explained.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include three AK-47 rifles, nine magazines and 308 live ammunition of 7.6mm, one burnt General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) with its two empty chains, one Toyota Hummer Bus, nine motorcycles, the sum of ₦2.07 million cash, one cutlass, six different handsets with nine batteries, 12 sim cards.

Others included five SD memory cards, and charms.