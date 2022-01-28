2023: Buhari Will Give Us Guidance On Zoning, Says Gov Abiodun

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ahead of the APC National convention in February and General Elections in 2023, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun is confident that the President Muhammadu Buhari will give necessary guidance to ensure that equity and justice is reflected within the party’s zoning formula.

The Governor expressed this view after a visit to the President at the State House in Abuja on Friday.

He was accompanied by a broad delegation including former governor of the state, Olusegun Osoba; Chairman of the Council of Obas, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; former deputy governor, Alhaja Salimot Badru and a foremost industrialist, Chief Sulaiman Adegunwa.

READ ALSO: Fayemi’s Ex-SSG Emerges Ekiti APC Governorship Candidate

In a chat with state house correspondents, Governor Abiodun who thanked the president for his recent visit to the state (where a number of projects were commissioned), equally spoke on the issue of zoning.

He noted that the party is working on a formula, which according to him will be made known after an approval by the National Executive Council.