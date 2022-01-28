Governor Badaru-Led APC Committee Submits Ekiti Governorship Primary Election Report

The Governor of Jigawa State, Alh. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar on Friday submitted the report of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ekiti State Governorship Primary Election.

Governor Badaru is Chairman of the seven-member APC Committee that conducted the Direct Primary Election on Thursday 27th January, 2022.

The APC Director of Organisation, Prof. Ussiju Medaner recieved the report on behalf of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

READ ALSO: Fayemi’s Ex-SSG Emerges Ekiti APC Governorship Candidate

Speaking to journalists on the outcome of the Primary Election, Governor Badaru said: “We have submitted the results sheets and reports where elections were conducted – 166 wards. 11 wards were disrupted and we cancelled those areas. But in 166 wards, people actively participated. And I think you all have the videos of what transpired in all the 166 wards except the 11 wards.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The committee landed on the 26th. I had meetings with all the aspirants and 7 attended out of 8. And we discussed the guidelines and we agreed on all the terms,” Governor Badaru added.

He called on aggrieved aspirants to support the party and the candidate win the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

“They (aspirants) are party members. What we expect them to do is to join hands with us so that we can continue to build the party and we continue to support the candidate that emerges.

“At the opening of my engagement with the aspirants, at the stakeholders meeting that we held in Ekiti State, I told them that power comes from God. And it is only God that will determine who will win.” Governor Badaru explained.