VIDEO: Lagos Train Tickets To Cost N200 – N300 Per Trip, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents of affordable and accessible train rides ahead of the completion of the red line rail project of the government.

He gave the assurance on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily while highlighting his administration’s efforts to tackle the gridlock on roads across the state.

“We believe that the cost will come down significantly for the citizens (residents),” said the governor. It is not going to be in thousands, … certainly, it is nothing close to that. So, you will still be in your regular N200, N300 per journey and that is what we are looking at.”

“I do not think that they will be breaking their banks. I assure you it will be very affordable and accessible … the fare structure will be (determined by) where you are joining and hopping off, but typically it will not be more than what you are running on your regular BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) lines today.

“For it to be accessible, affordability is really critical for people to want to make it a better option. Yes, you can say now it is quicker, instead of you staying one hour on the road, it is going to take you 20 minutes, 25 minutes,” the governor added.

On Wednesday last week, the state government announced that it had acquired two new sets of 10 cars Talgo 330kmph trains for its Red Line rail project, as part of efforts to improve traffic management and transportation.

The governor completed the acquisition deal of the two new speed trains on January 18 at an event held inside the Milwaukee facilities of Spanish train manufacturer, Talgo Incorporated in the United States.

He had informed the audience at the event that the trains would be heading to Lagos for the 37km track rail project expected to have 11 stations and be the first operational metro system in West Africa when completed.