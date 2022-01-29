Customs Intercept Cocaine Worth N3.9bn Along Seme-Badagry Expressway

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has intercepted cocaine valued at N3.9 billion hidden inside a Ford transit bus conveying religious books along the Seme- Badagry Expressway in Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Friday by the spokesperson of the command, Hussaini Abdullahi.

In the statement, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Bello Mohammed Jibo, disclosed that the substance was intercepted on Sunday, January 23.

The cocaine, after test and verification by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), was found to be weighing 11.913kg.

“The street value of the item was estimated to be three billion, nine hundred and sixteen million, six hundred and twenty-four thousand, one hundred and forty-seven Naira (N3,916,624,147.00) only.

“While appreciating the cooperation of sister agencies and relevant stakeholders at Seme Border, the CAC reiterated the commitment of his officers and men to enforcing government fiscal policies for the overall national growth and development,” the statement read in part.

Jibo added that the customs also intercepted large quantities of petroleum products packaged in sacks on Wednesday.

“One thousand and sixty-five (1,065) jerrycans of petroleum products thirty (30) litres each, equivalent to thirty-one thousand, nine hundred and fifty (31,950) litres were discovered with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of Ten million, forty one thousand, one hundred and ninety-eight Naira (N10,041,198.00) only,” the statement added

According to the area controller, the offensive crackdown on the activities of petroleum product smugglers is with a mission to get them arrested wherever they are.

He assured Nigerians that the command would continue to make life uncomfortable for the unpatriotic people trading illegal businesses in the area.