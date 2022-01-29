Advertisement

Participate In Local Politics Or Stop Complaining, Says Soludo

Updated January 29, 2022
The governor-elect of Anambra State, Charles Soludo.

 

Anambra State Governor-Elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has called on more Nigerians to participate in local politics as a way to turn around the nation’s fortunes.

Professor Soludo made the comment while speaking in Abuja on Saturday at the graduation ceremony of the pioneer class of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance founded by former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili.

According to Professor Soludo, local politics may offer a more viable route for national development than the current obsession with Abuja.

“The key is to participate in the process or stop complaining,” Professor Soludo said.

“For Nigerians, most people focus on politics in Abuja, and we have for too long tried in vain to fix Nigeria from the up.

“It is time to try fixing it and its politics from below, from the subnational units, the local governments, the villages, the clans.

“If you have something to offer, go and run for office. Win or lose, your participation will add something to the process.”



