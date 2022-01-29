Recruitment Remains Our Responsibility, PSC Tells Protesting Workers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that it remains solely responsible for the recruitment of Police Officers from the rank of Constables to Cadet Inspectors and Cadet ASPs.

The commission said this is a constitutional mandate and had been affirmed by the Court of Appeal.

This was in reaction to the protest and shut down of its headquarters by workers protesting the takeover of the ongoing recruitment by the police.

The workers under the Joint Service Union had also embarked on a three-day strike over the alleged moves by the commission to render them redundant following the takeover of the recruitment exercise.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Saturday, titled, ‘Re: Workers protest police recruitment, shut down PSC,’ explained that the issues raised by the workers, including delayed staff promotion and annual training, were being addressed by the management.

The Commission explained that the Staff raised several issues but primarily the alleged hand over of the Constitutional responsibility of the Commission to recruit Police Officers to the Inspector General of Police; the delay in the conclusion of the 2021 staff promotion and training of staff were the major highlights.

“It is necessary to state unequivocally that the recruitment of Police Officers from the rank of Constables to Cadet Inspectors and Cadet ASPs is and remains the Constitutional responsibility of the Commission and this was also affirmed not long ago by a judgement of the Federal Court of Appeal.

“The management of the Commission has no intention to abdicate this constitutional responsibility.

“It should be noteworthy that the Management had a few weeks ago addressed the Staff on this matter and had also followed up with contact with the Inspector General of Police to explain issues arising from the preparation for the conduct of the 2021 Recruitment process,” the statement read in part.

Ani in the statement explained that earlier, there’s been favourable judgement to the Inspector General of Police by the Federal High Court Abuja.

He stressed that at no time did Management willingly surrender the Commission’s mandate to the Nigeria Police Force.

“This, it will never contemplate,” he added.

“The Management is currently taking up the recent announcement by the Police, of Screening dates for the 2021 Constable Recruitment, and will ensure that the Constitutional responsibilities of the Commission are not hijacked.

“Management will insist on keeping to existing clearly defined roles for all parties including the PSC, NPF, Federal Character Commission and state Governments.

“The Commission will o­­bviously drive the 2021 Constable Recruitment in line with Constitutional provisions,” he said.

On 2021 staff promotion, PSC said it will approve the recommendation of its Standing Commit­tee on Establishment at its next Plenary meeting.

The PSC according to the spokesperson has no problem with training of staff on police Recruitment and will not stand against any reasonable recommendations on that.

It, therefore, appealed to staff to reconsider their combative approach and join hands with the management of the Commission to realise the earliest resolutions of the matter according to the constitution and current judgement of the Court of Appeal.