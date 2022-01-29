‘We Are Committed To Winning,’ Says Senator Adeleke Ahead Of Osun Election

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke, says he is committed to rescuing the state from what he described as bad governance.

He made the assertion in a statement by the spokesman for his campaign organisation, Rasheed Olawale, on Saturday.

“My ambition to govern Osun state is people-driven,” said Adeleke. “We are not afraid to face the delegates at the primary and the people of Osun State at the general election.

“I urge my colleagues to take the contest like a sporting race.”

Responding to the report of the PDP Appeal Screening Panel which cleared him to contest the party’s March 7 governorship primary, the former lawmaker faulted the purported campaign of calumny against him.

He, however, thanked the committee and the national leadership of the party for standing by truth and justice.

READ ALSO: INEC Declares APC’s Gboyega Oyetola Winner Of Osun Governorship Election

“As for me, I repeat – we are not enemies, we want to serve; our ambition should not be a do or die affair. Let the delegates decide the candidate, let the voters elect the governor.

“We must be mindful of our actions as we belong to the same party and family. We must be getting set for a united front to defeat our common enemy,” the governorship aspirant advised.

If elected as the party’s flagbearer in the PDP primary, it would be the second time Adeleke would vie for the office of the chief executive of Osun State.

He contested the election on the PDP platform in September 2018 but was defeated by Governor Gboyega Oyetola in what could be described as a close contest.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of the poll following a supplementary election held in seven polling units.

After trailing Ademola by 353 votes going into the supplementary election, Oyetola later secured the needed votes to help him overturn the deficit.

In the final votes announced by the electoral body, the governor polled 255,505 votes, while Adeleke scored 255,023 votes.

The PDP candidate in the 2018 election, however, lost the bid to be returned as governor, even up to the Supreme Court.