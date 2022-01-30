Bandits Kill 11 In Fresh Kaduna Attack

No fewer than 11 people have been killed during an attack by suspected bandits at Kurmin Masara community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when the attackers were said to have stormed the community while the residents were still asleep.

They fired several gunshots and set several houses ablaze.

Victims include an elderly visually impaired woman who was reportedly burnt to death inside her room.

Over 30 houses and properties were also burnt in the attack while many residents fled from the community for fear of being attacked.

The latest incident comes barely four days after the Kaduna State Government held a peace-building meeting between leaders of the Fulani, Hausa and Atyap communities in Kauru and Zango Kataf local government areas, where all the stakeholders agreed to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

According to a statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal security and Home Affairs, troops of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces who responded to distress calls from the area also fell into an ambush as they were mobilised to the scene of the attack.

He, however, said that the troops cleared the ambush and reached the general area, along with troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

Aruwan further disclosed that 11 residents of the community were confirmed dead while some others were inflicted with gunshot injuries.

He said that security operatives have commenced search-and-rescue operations and pursuit of the attackers on different fronts.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed sadness over the incident.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of all those killed and conveyed his condolences to their families, while wishing the injured speedy recovery.