FG Assures Nigerians Peace Will Return To All Terrorism-Affected Communities

The Federal Government has reassured Nigerians of the quick return of peace to all terrorism-affected villages and communities across the country.

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this on Sunday at the Katsina Emir’s Palace when he paid a condolence visit to the government and people of the state over the death of the mother of Katsina’s richest man, Dahiru Bara’u Mangal.

He urged Nigerians to continue to expect significant changes and improvement in the security architecture of the country, saying some measures are being put in place by the Federal Government.

“I am sure that your Royal Highness will remember that only recently, the President has ordered that bandits should be classified as terrorists. And this is to enable security agencies to take more stringent actions against them,” the VP said.

On his part, the Emir, HRH Abdulmumini Kabir Usman commended the Vice President for the visit which he described as historic and important especially as the problem of insecurity has become a source of concern to many.

Emir Usman further commended the Federal Government for classifying bandits as terrorists for the security agencies to deal with them decisively.

“You coming here for the first time since when you were campaigning, is highly historic for us. You are now home and you have talked about security which is indeed our major concern.

“I have just come back from Kaduna only to be surprised to receive over 100 telephone calls on planned terrorist attacks which is the order of the day. I and the state governor, don’t have any time to sleep with two eyes open but I am highly grateful that these criminals have been classified as terrorists,” he said.