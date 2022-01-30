Germany Storm Kills One, Injures Two

One person died and two others were injured as violent winds uprooted trees and caused travel chaos in Germany on Sunday.

A 58-year-old man was killed in the town of Beelitz near the capital Berlin on Saturday evening when an election poster fell on him as he walked with his partner, local media reported citing the police.

A falling tree injured a pedestrian in the northern city of Bremen, while in the northeastern Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania region a motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with an uprooted tree.

Fallen branches and trees disrupted long-distance train services on Saturday evening and Sunday in northern and eastern Germany, particularly between Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg.

Berlin’s firefighters requested residents to stay at home as strong winds lashed the city from Saturday evening.

The port city of Hamburg’s famous fish market was flooded and debris damaged several road vehicles.

Weather services on Sunday warned that high-speed winds were expected to spread to southern Germany.