Soldier Killed, Two Others Injured As Gunmen Ambush Troops In Rivers

A soldier has been killed and two others injured as gunmen attacked troops in Rivers State.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday at the boundary bridge between the Asari-Toru Local Government Area in the Kalabari region and the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of Akuku-Toru, one of the three local government areas in the Kalabari region, Rowland Sekibo, confirmed the attack to Channels Television via the telephone on Sunday, saying the soldiers were ambushed.

He also said the two injured officers are in a critical state, adding that he had just left the scene of the incident as at press time.

But the Six Division of the Nigerian Army is yet to confirm the attack.

When contacted by Channels Television, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations at the Six Division, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Ekeocha promised to verify the information and get back.

He had however yet to get back as of the time of filing this report. Police authorities in the state have also not issued a press statement about the attack.