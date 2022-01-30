Advertisement

Why I Want To Become APC National Chairman – Almakura

Channels Television  
Updated January 30, 2022
Tanko Almakura

 

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Almakura, has explained why he’s aspiring to become the next National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As far as I’m concerned there’s no scare,” he said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics when asked why he wants to subject himself to what many might term a ‘political hot water’ with reference to the tenures of John Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole respectively.

“I feel my pedigree, my experience in various sectors which include party administration, governance as an executive and a legislator, will give me the opportunity to add value and ensure the success of the party”.

Almakura also noted that he has a “tremendous amount of confidence and faith in the APC”, which he believes is the party of everyone’s dream.

Watch the full video below.



