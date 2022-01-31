APC National Reconciliation Committee Submits Interim Report

The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday submitted its report, three months after inauguration.

The committee was inaugurated on October 12, 2021, by the party’s National Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mal Buni, to reconcile, harmonise and integrate members of the party in order to cement all cracks and seeming differences.

A member of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Ken Nnamani, received the report at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on behalf of Governor Buni.

READ ALSO: 2023 Guber Poll: Gov Emmanuel Unveils His Commissioner As Preferred Successor

In his remarks, Governor Buni commended the Committee Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and other distinguished members of the committee.

He said the submission of the “report is coming at a crucial period as we approach the National convention and the 2023 general elections. Therefore, the findings of the committee would contribute in no small measure to a successful convention and the general election”.

This is even as he assured, “the Caretaker Committee will carefully study the report and implement the same to improve the unity and strength of the party”.

See the full speech delivered by Governor Buni below:

ADDRESS BY HIS EXCELLENCY, THE APC CHAIRMAN CARETAKER/EXTRAORDINARY CONVENTION PLANNING COMMITTEE AND EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF YOBE STATE, HON. MAI MALA BUNI, ON THE OCCASION OF THE SUBMISSION OF REPORT BY THE NATIONAL RECONCILIATION COMMITTEE ON MONDAY, 31st JANUARY 2022. PROTOCOLS I am glad to be here with you at this very crucial and important occassion of the submission of report by the National Reconciliation Committee under the chairmanship of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and other Distinguished members of the committee. As you are all aware, this committee is very important to our collective zeal of recovering, repositioning and rejuvenating our party for us to have a strong, stable and united APC. The submission of this report is coming at a crucial period as we approach the National convention and the 2023 general elections. Therefore, the findings of the committee would contribute in no small measure to a successful convention and the general election. Let me express our sincere appreciation to the committee for handling the assignment given to them with a high sense of commitment and responsibility. You have painstakingly visited states where we have challenges and addressed them squarely. The great achievements the party has recorded in reconciling the differences among our stakeholders in Gombe, Ogun, Kwara, and many other states have justified the confidence the party has in your individual and collective capacities. You have truly done us proud. | wish to assure you that the Caretaker Committee will carefully study the report and implement the same to improve the unity and strength of the party. As you are aware, the party conducted a successful membership registration and revalidation exercise and now proudly has over Forty one Million membership making APC Africa’s largest political party and Nigeria’s leading party. With this numerical strength, APC remains the party that can confidently win elections with landslide victory in all the national elections. However, in spite of all the achievements recorded by the party under my stewardship, and the high profile defections into the party, it is very pertinent for the party to promote the philosophy of unity of purpose, to pursue national interests against personal interests and a functional system of internal democracy to have a United, stable and prosperous political party. Let me once again solicit for your collective support to the caretaker committee for the party to organize a very successful National Convention that will be a stepping stone to the party’s success in the 2023 general election. | want to thank you so much for adding value to our party through this all important assignment and look forward to your support in other commitments of the party. l thank you all. Members APC National Reconciliation Committee