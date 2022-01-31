Dabiri-Erewa Visits Family Of 19-Year-Old Nigerian Who Died A Day After Arriving Ukraine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of 19-year-old Fadlullah Agboluaje who died in Ukraine on January 9.

Mr Agboluaje had arrived in Ukraine on January 8 and was reported dead a day later.

He was said to have died from extreme cold in his hostel room at the Lviv Polytechnic National University, according to an autopsy conducted in Ukraine.

The visit was filled with so much emotions and grief as the Agboluaje family blamed the school for negligence, in particular the liaison officer who received Fadlullah.

Mrs Musleemah Agboluaje narrated how she was in touch with her son till about 11pm.

He had complained that the heater in the room was not working and demanded that it be fixed or replaced, but got no response from the receptionist on duty.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, during the visit, said the Nigerian Ambassador in Ukraine, Fatai Alege, had swiftly waded into the matter and demanded an autopsy.

She said the Ambassador had given all necessary preliminary assistance , and the Nigerian government will work with the family on whatever next steps they plan to take on the issue of apparent negligence of the institution.

Agboluaje had dreams of becoming a footballer and was admitted to studying Sports Science before the unfortunate incident.