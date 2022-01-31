EFCC Detains Medview Boss Over Fraud Allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday detained the Managing Director of Medview Airline, Muneer Bankole over an alleged hajj scam.

A source said Bankole allegedly diverted 50 percent of funds paid to him by the National Hajj Commission, and an additional $900,000 for the airlift of pilgrims in 2019, which he failed to execute.

He was detained at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja.

Channels Television gathered that Bankole was invited by the anti-graft agency following his alleged failure to execute the airlift contract after receiving the mobilisation funds.

“He was given 50 percent advance payment as well as additional $900,000 for airlift of pilgrims to Saudi Arabia by the National Hajj Commission in 2019 but he failed to execute the contract and he also did not refund the money,” an official disclosed.

When contacted, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest.