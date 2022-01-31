The world’s first quantum-resistant messaging app, xx messenger, launched on the xx network on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

xx messenger allows users to communicate in real time through hundreds of decentralized nodes operating worldwide. The app is available for download on IOS and Android, features group chat as well as photo and audio sharing, and designed for easy use and switching to from legacy messaging apps.

Unlike existing messaging apps, xx messenger uses quantum-resistant cryptography to protect message content from decoding and cMix software to obfuscate or shred metadata—information about who sends, when they send, where they send from, and who receives. Randomly selected teams of xx nodes encrypt anonymity sets of 1,000 messages, which are then repeatedly shuffled and have also been encrypted using quantum-resistant cryptography. Information that links senders and receivers is destroyed, preventing third parties from tracking intimate details about the patterns and structure of our lives.

Centralized service providers now surveil and profile the majority of digital users. Our personal information has been marketed, auctioned, and monetized in an ever-increasingly exploitative manner to advertisers and political groups, which use it to micro-target and manipulate consumers or voters. Decentralized platforms offer a unique opportunity to weave the privacy principles of the early internet back into the fabric of the emerging web3 ecosystem. xx messenger is dedicated to protecting and strengthening inalienable privacy rights at the dawn of web3.

● Existing Message Encryption is not Quantum Resistant: There is general agreement that, within the relevant timeframe, quantum computers will be able to decode communications that have been encrypted using legacy crypto. At that point, messages sent on all other existing messengers, even those with “strong end-to-end encryption,” will be easily retroactively decoded and analyzed by artificial intelligence. Only what has been said using xx messenger will remain private.

● Only xx Offers Metadata Shredding: All existing mainstream messengers can capture and potentially exploit metadata. Metadata shredding works by sending messages through randomly chosen xx network nodes around the world. Each node changes the order and the encryption before forwarding and then erases any record of what it has done. Each part of the metadata about who is talking to whom is thereby destroyed before any of the parts can even be assembled to trace.

● Full xx Decentralization: Every message sent on xx messenger travels through five nodes chosen at random from hundreds of xx nodes around the world. There is no centralized entity for governments to coerce, no company to insert spyware or reveal data from its database. The xx network supporting the xx messenger is a distributed, decentralized blockchain, now in mainnet, and is operated on transparent software run by more than 350 independently owned nodes in more than 80 countries. The xx messenger App, is truly a decentralized App (dApp), which means that it operates on a decentralized blockchain autonomously through smart contracts.

The pioneering team behind the creation of the xx messenger developed early practical, anonymous, and verifiable cryptographic systems and is led by renowned cryptographer David Chaum, who proposed and deployed digital currencies, mix networks, permissionless cryptographic solutions, and verifiable voting systems starting in the 1980s.

“Recent privacy concerns have sensitized the public to problems with control of personal information by centralized entities like Facebook. Realizing that their information is being misused by corporate entities, people are now trying to understand how to use cryptography and smartphones to protect themselves and change society in beneficial ways; xx messenger is securely decentralizing private communication the way Bitcoin decentralized finance. Let’s do this right: let’s take control of our own information– and our destiny.” said David Chaum, inventor of electronic cash and founder of xx network.

About xx network

xx network is a new type of platform, offering a protected digital sphere through which its users can share ideas and exchange value in a secure and private way. The xx network blockchain relies on a novel quantum-secure consensus algorithm that efficiently achieves linear authenticator complexity and single-block finality, ensuring scaleable consensus-based operations. The network was built by teams led by David Chaum, the Godfather of cryptocurrency.