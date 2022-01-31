Why Industrialised Nations Should Not Put Africa In Same Energy Transition Speed – Kyari

Putting Africa in the same energy transition speed could spark an energy crisis, Mr Mele Kyari has told industrialised nations.

Kyari, the Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, gave the advice on Monday while giving an account of how the company has positioned itself to lead Africa in energy transition.

He made the remarks while delivering the 30th Convocation Lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Kyari spoke on the topic ‘Energy Transition and Energy Accessibility – The New Paradigm’ during the event held inside the university’s auditorium in the Niger State capital.

“Putting every country in the same energy transition speed could therefore result in unanticipated collateral damage that can spark energy crisis and deny developing countries access to available and cheaper energy for growth,” the NNPC boss stated.

Explaining the company’s strategy for a smooth and realistic energy transition, he said the NNPC has set the necessary machinery in motion to lead Africa in transition to low-carbon energy and renewable.

The company, Kyari said, was deepening natural gas utilisation under the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

According to him, the NNPC is currently extending the natural gas infrastructure backbone from Ajaokuta in Kogi State to Kano through Abuja and Kaduna under the AKK Gas Pipeline Project.

Besides, the NNPC boss explained that this mega pipeline would be fed by both Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) and Obiafu-Obrikam-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline through Oben node in Edo State, and deliver 2bscf of natural gas to power plants and industrial off-takers along Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.

He declared that as a national oil company and a global player, NNPC was ready to shift to renewable energy.