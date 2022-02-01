Advertisement

Atiku Holds Closed Door Meeting With IBB

Abdullahi Egba  
Updated February 1, 2022
A file photo of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.
Former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday held a closed door meeting with former military Head of State General Ibrahim Babangida in his hilltop mansion in Minna, Niger State.

The meeting, which lasted for almost an hour, may not be unconnected to Mr Atiku’s presidential aspiration in 2023.

Mr Atiku is yet to publicly signal his intention to run.

After meeting with Babangida, Mr Atiku paid a courtesy visit to Niger state Governor Abubakar Bello.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar met with Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello on February 1, 2022.
He sympathised with Governor Bello and the people of the state over the incessant insecurity situation confronting the region.

Atiku, in an interview with newsmen after the courtesy visit, said he was in the government house on a courtesy visit.

He added that his aspiration for 2023 will be made public when the time comes.



