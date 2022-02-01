Dozens Kidnapped In Fresh Bandits’ Attack In Katsina

Dozens of people are said to have been abducted by terrorists in a fresh attack on Ruwan Godiya village in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday.

Isah, however, did not give a figure of those kidnapped during the incident.

Read Also: Over 12 Persons Killed As Gunmen Attack Repentant Bandits In Katsina

According to anonymous sources, the terrorists stormed the village on over 60 motorcycles on Sunday, armed with sophisticated weapons, and started shooting sporadically into the air despite the presence of military personnel in the village.

A community leader in the village, Mohammed Murtala also confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

But contrary to claims that at least 50 persons were kidnapped, Murtala said 38 persons were kidnapped during the attack.

This comes a day after over 12 persons were killed after a group of gunmen attacked repentant bandits in Illela village, Safana Local Government Area of the state.

Residents who fled the village to the neighboring communities including Dutsin-ma and Ƙankara told Channels Television on Monday that the gunmen attacked them in the early hours of Friday.

According to the residents, the gunmen came on a mission to attack a repentant bandit popularly known as Mani Turwa, who was said to be protecting the community.