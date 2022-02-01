Mason Greenwood Removed From FIFA 22 By EA Sports – Reports

Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood has been removed from the video game console, FIFA 22, by makers EA sports.

Greenwood had been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday after video, photos and an audio recording were posted on the woman’s Instagram account, together with accusations of violent assault, before being deleted.

An initial statement by United said: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comments until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

High-profile United players, Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea, and Paul Pogba were quick to distance themselves from the embattled youngster by unfollowing him across social media platforms.

According to reports, EA Sports on Tuesday during its database release update for FIFA 22 on all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, excluded the 20-year-old from all offline modes in the game with immediate effect.

Despite the exclusion, the Englishman’s FIFA 22 Ultimate Team item still remains active,

Footwear manufacturing brand, Nike followed suit by also suspending their partnership with Greenwood following his arrest.

In a statement to the BBC, Nike said: “We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Manchester police had also launched an investigation into the arrest of “a man,” who had been arrested on the suspicion of rape and assault as under English law, alleged and actual victims of sexual offences cannot be named.