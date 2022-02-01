One Dead, Nine Injured In Ondo Road Accident

A fatal road crash has claimed the life of one person in the Akungba-Akoko, in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The crash which occurred on Tuesday along the Ikare/Akungba Road was caused by a truck driver conveying foodstuffs who lost control due to brake failure.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Ezekiel Sonallah confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone interview.

He said that 10 persons comprising nine males and one female were involved in the crash.

The Sector Commander also admonished motorists to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue, while the injured are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Ikare-Akoko.