‘The Youths Are Coming,’ Ambode Breaks Long Silence, Asks Youths To Get PVCs Ready

The immediate past governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode after a long silence since leaving office in 2019, has asked Nigerian youths to register and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote in the 2023 elections saying power is in their hands.

Ambode made this known in a post shared on his official Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

He also appreciated Lagosians for endorsing his contributions to the development of the state

“The youths are coming. The power is in their hands. Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. Your future is NOW!

“After all we have been through, God has been faithful. Thank you for the overwhelming endorsement of our modest contributions to the growth of Lagos. It can only get better for Lagos, and indeed Nigeria,” Ambode said.

Since he left office in 2019, Ambode has been missing at political functions. preferring the quiet ambiance.

Ambode served as the governor of Lagos State from 2015 to 2019 and lost his re-election to Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary.

He was the first governor of Lagos State to stay in office for four years since the return to democracy in 1999.

Before Ambode, the current Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, was Lagos governor between 2007 and 2015 while Tinubu was governor from 1999 to 2007.

Although Ambode has not announced his intention to contest any political office in 2023, he is constitutionally permitted to be in office for one more term of four years if the electorate so decides.