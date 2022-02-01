VIDEO: Police Parade Four Teenage Suspects For Beheading Girlfriend

Police authorities in Ogun State have paraded four teenage suspects believed to have killed a young girl for a ‘money-making’ ritual in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The command’s public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, while parading the suspects on Monday said the suspects confessed to have lured their victim to an abandoned building, killed her, and severed her head for ‘money-making’ rituals.

“They confessed further that the girl who was simply identified as Rofiat was lured by her boyfriend, Majekodunmi Soliu, to where she was murdered by four of them, after which they cut off her head and packed the remains in a sack and dumped it in an old building.

“The three of them subsequently led policemen to the building where the dismembered body was recovered and deposited at a general hospital mortuary for autopsy,” the command’s spokesman stated.

He added that the fourth suspect Majekodunmi Soliu who, previously was on the run, was arrested hours later in his hideout.

He described the action of the young boys as barbaric and urged parents, religious leaders to give proper training to their children and monitor the company they keep in order to prevent them from venturing into crime and criminality.

He explained that the suspects between the ages of 17 and 20 years, were arrested on January 29 following a complaint at the Police Divisional Headquarters in the Adatan area of the state capital.

The head of the community security guard had reported that the suspects were seen burning a substance suspected to be the head of a human in a local pot.

He added that on interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed that what they were burning in the local pot was the head of the girlfriend of their accomplice, Majekodunmi Soliu.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include a short cutlass, a pot and a knife used in cutting off the lady’s head.