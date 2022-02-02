2023 Presidency: Anyone Who Will Be There For Nigeria Has My Support – Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, says he will support any presidential aspirant who is best for the country in 2023.

Lamido, who spoke from Kano State on Wednesday, said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Let us look for the kind of person who will be there for Nigeria for all Nigerians,” he said. “For me, wherever he comes from, anybody who will be there for Nigeria is the one I am going to support.”

When asked if the northern elites have decided that the region should produce the next president, the former governor neither answered in the positive nor negative.

Rather, he said he doesn’t believe in regional or tribal consensus.

Lamido, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed concern that all previous efforts made to stabilise the country had been bastardised in recent times by the worrisome upsurge of ethnicity and religious lines.

According to him, these trends need to be reversed and Nigeria needs competent leaders with sterling qualities to be elected as President and to occupy other significant positions in the country.

Reacting to the recent declaration by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to join the tussle to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, the former governor believes the former is one of the most qualified aspirants.

He explained that the governor visited him recently, stressing that he has the requisite experience and pedigree to become Nigeria’s president.