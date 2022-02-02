Abductors Of Zamfara Lecturer’s Relatives Demand N70m Ransom

Abductors of the family members of a lecturer in Zamfara State have demanded a ransom of N70 million to release their victims.

This comes barely a day after five persons were abducted by bandits who stormed the residence of Abdulrahaman Adamu on Wednesday at Damba Quarters, a community in the outskirts of Gusau.

Adamu is the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Federal University, Gusau (FUGUS) in the state capital.

Hours after the incident, a family source who pleaded anonymity confirmed to Channels Television that the kidnappers have contacted them.

According to him, they have demanded N70 million as ransom before their family members would regain their freedom.

Sources had told Channels Television that the gunmen carried out the attack in the early hours of the day, during which one other person said to be an official of the institution was forcefully taken.

Those abducted were identified as the ASUU chairman’s younger brother, niece, nephew, and two of his wife’s younger sisters.

“Five of them and one Abbas Umar who is his (Adamu’s) neighbour and also a staff member of the Bursary Department, Federal University Gusau,” an eyewitness stated as those abducted.

Adamu, on his part, had also confirmed that the entire house was ransacked by the bandits who left the premises with several valuables.

While the police authorities have yet to make an official comment, the lecturer said a team of policemen arrived at his home and asked a few questions before leaving.