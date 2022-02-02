Katsina Abduction: FG Asked To Deploy Military Jets To Fight Bandits

The Federal Government has been advised to deploy fighter jets in Katsina and other states where bandits are attacking innocent citizens.

This formed part of the resolutions reached during Wednesday’s plenary in the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

In a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Katsina South senatorial district, Senator Bello Mandiya, the lawmakers were informed of the recent attack in the north-western state.

Senator Mandiya, who cited orders 41 and 51 to seek the Leave of the Senate to present the motion, stated that 38 of his constituents were abducted by bandits during the attack which occurred on Sunday.

The Senate, in its resolution, urged the security agencies to comb hideouts of the kidnappers in a bid to rescue the persons abducted by the gunmen.

It also resolved the Federal Government to send enough military personnel and fighter jets to apprehend the bandits and restore normalcy in the areas.

Channels Television had reported the invasion of Ruwan-Godiya village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina by gunmen on Sunday evening.

A community leader in the village, Mohammed Murtala, had said 38 people could not be accounted for following the attack.

He added that the bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed the village on over 60 motorcycles, and started shooting sporadically into the air to cause panic among villages.

Although police authorities in Katsina confirmed the attack, they gave a contrary figure of persons forcefully taken away by the assailants.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah, said a total of 29 people were abducted, and a team of security operatives has since been deployed to rescue them.

“Twenty-nine people were reported by the community to have been abducted and it is even possible that some of the victims might have escaped and are trying to find their way back home,” he had told Channels Television on Tuesday.

“We have, however, increased the number of security operatives, including the number of mobile policemen in the community while we are at the same time making every effort to ensure that all the abducted victims are rescued.”