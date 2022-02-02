‘Our Security Forces Are Overstretched,’ Abdulsalami Seeks Joint Support Against Insecurity

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called for the support of Nigerians in tackling insurgency and other forms of insecurity, saying the nation’s security forces are overstretched.

He made the call on Wednesday in Niger State during the 38th Founders Day and 30th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology Minna.

“We are facing a very hard time security-wise, where the war front is everywhere and this is a war without any morality. The old and the young are slaughtered without cause,” Abdulsalami said.

“Indeed, our security forces are overstretched. So it is left to all of us to join hands in making sure that we provide information where possible so that these insurgents could be chased out of our country.”

Besides security, the former ruler also spoke about the 2023 general elections, suing for peace.

He stated that as the campaigns are about to commence across the country, politicians should conduct themselves in an orderly manner.

“Avoid making our children, grandchildren as vanguards. Avoid abusing them and making them do what we know is wrong.

“For the youths, please avoid being used to be fronts of disharmony and violence in the country,” he said.

While thanking the university community for the honour bestowed on him, Abubakar also commended the state governor, Abubakar Bello for the support of his administration to the institution.

Nigerians will go to the poll in 2023 to elect a set of leaders at various levels that will govern them for the next four years.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, would have completed his constitutional two-term limit by May next year.