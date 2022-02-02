Roadworthiness: Lagos Govt Reviews Certificate Process, Introduces Booking System

The Lagos State Government has reviewed the certificate process of roadworthiness, thereby introducing the booking system.

This follows the assessment of the ‘No Vehicle Inspection, No Road Worthiness Certificate’ policy which commenced in January 2022. It also introduced a Booking System to stem the surge recorded at some vehicle inspection centres.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement on Monday, said that the vehicle inspection will now be based on scheduled appointments.

He further revealed that the 30-day window of the inspection period has been reviewed to 60 days to reduce panic surge presently seen in some of the inspection test centres, adding that the backlog of already referred vehicles will be cleared between now and February 14 to give room for the booking system.

Oladeinde also maintained that the policy, which was introduced to clamp down on rickety vehicles responsible for incessant accidents, loss of lives and property within the metropolis, is equally poised at addressing the traffic congestion caused by several breakdowns of vehicles due to the old process which is no longer sustainable.

The commissioner affirmed that public transport owners are not left behind in the new policy regime as some have had their vehicles already checked. According to him, Vehicle Inspection Officers are also engaging other commercial drivers at various motor parks for vehicle checks to further reduce the convergence of vehicles at the inspection test centres.

He also stated that the state government is ramping up a consultation with private partners with vehicle inspection facilities to increase the present existing 27 centres spread across the State, with five more mobile test centres already on the way.

While applauding motorists who have submitted to the inspection at the Lagos State Computerised Centres, the commissioner noted that out of 26,442 that were inspected in January, 15,998 passed, while 10,444 failed the minimum safety standard tests. He added that some of the failed vehicles have been reported for a retest while awaiting others.

This is as he urged residents of the state, especially motorists, to cooperate fully with the new policy to further ease traffic flow, and improve safety. He maintained that a seamless transportation system is key to achieving a multi-modal megacity.