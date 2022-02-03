Advertisement

19 Killed In Yobe Road Accident

Updated February 3, 2022
A map of Yobe, a state in north-east Nigeria.

 

Nineteen persons have been confirmed dead while two others sustained serious injuries following a fatal motor accident along the Damaturu-Potiskum Road in Yobe State.

The accident, which occurred on Thursday, involved two Golf Wagon vehicles with registration number KHE 454 XA and BKD 74 SB both bearing Jigawa State plate number.

Speaking to Channels Television via telephone, some eyewitnesses blamed the accident on over speeding by both drivers of the vehicles.

It was gathered that eight of the victims who are from the same family were heading for a wedding at Azare in Bauchi State when the incident happened.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said they are yet to receive the news of the accident but pledged to address journalists.

However, the agency had yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.



