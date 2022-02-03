19 Killed In Yobe Road Accident

Nineteen persons have been confirmed dead while two others sustained serious injuries following a fatal motor accident along the Damaturu-Potiskum Road in Yobe State.

The accident, which occurred on Thursday, involved two Golf Wagon vehicles with registration number KHE 454 XA and BKD 74 SB both bearing Jigawa State plate number.

READ ALSO: Adu Wins Ondo PDP Akure North/South Primary Election

Speaking to Channels Television via telephone, some eyewitnesses blamed the accident on over speeding by both drivers of the vehicles.

It was gathered that eight of the victims who are from the same family were heading for a wedding at Azare in Bauchi State when the incident happened.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said they are yet to receive the news of the accident but pledged to address journalists.

However, the agency had yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.