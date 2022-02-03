Adu Wins Ondo PDP Akure North/South Primary Election

Olumuyiwa Adu has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the primary election into the Akure North/South Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

Adu polled 98 votes to defeat four other aspirants who contested alongside him in the election.

The election was held at a private events centre in Akure, the state capital commenced with accredited delegates casting their votes.

After the votes were sorted and counted, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Amos Fawole announced the final results, with Olumuyiwa Adu winning with 98 votes.

His closest rival, Kemisola Adesanya, the only female aspirant polled 70 votes.

Fawole speaking with newsmen says the whole process is free and orderly. He expressed appreciation to the delegates, hoping to win the bye-election.

The Akure North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives was formerly occupied by Adedayo Omolafe of the PDP, who died in August 2021.