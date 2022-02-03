Don’t Allow ISWAP To Grow, Governor Zulum Tells FG

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has warned the Federal Government against relenting in its terrorism fight, admitting that the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) has continued to grow.

The governor said this during the weekly ministerial briefing at the State House on Thursday. According to him, this is an early call to the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army to fix gaps in the fight against insurgency by considering, as a matter of utmost importance, the need to engage external mercenaries for support.

While lamenting the growing number of ISWAP members in some parts of Borno, the governor insisted that sanitizing the recruitment process of the security agencies is fundamental otherwise the country’s progress in war will be diminished.