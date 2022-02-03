Shonekan’s Burial: Lagos Govt To Divert Traffic At Marina

The Lagos State Government will be diverting traffic along Inner Marina to Outer Marina by Oando Filling Station by 5.00am till 6.00pm on Friday, 4th February, 2022 due to the burial service of the former Head of Interim Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

This was announced in a statement released by the Commissioner of Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde on Wednesday.

He explained that all adjoining and feeder roads leading to Inner Marina road to Nitel building will be cordoned off.

“Motorists are advised to utilise JK Randle street through Force road to connect Broad street and continue their journey as Inner Marina road/Odunlami Street from Outer Marina road will be barred from vehicular movement.

“Motorists descending CMS Bridge to Cathedral Church will be temporarily diverted to UBA roundabout or Apongbon for onward navigation to other inner parts of Lagos Island to connect their destinations,” the statement read in part.

The transport Commissioner said Security and Law Enforcement Agencies will be deployed to all strategic junctions/intersections and black spots to reduce delays and ensure security of lives and property along the routes leading to the venue and alternative routes highlighted.

Shonekan, who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida died on Tuesday, January 11, at a hospital in Lagos.

He was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26, 1993, and November 17, 1993.

He was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.