Troops Neutralise Three Kidnappers, Recover Arms

Troops of 4 Brigade Nigerian Army(NA) acting on credible intelligence have taken out three kidnappers, who are believed to be part of the notorious kidnap/robbery gang terrorizing the ever-busy Auchi-Benin road in Edo State.

The kidnappers met their waterloo on Wednesday while on their nefarious operation along the axis. They ran out of luck when the vigilant troops swooped in on them, engaging them in a gun duel that led to the elimination of three members of the gang, while others fled in different directions.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, explained in a brief statement that the gallant troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one Pump Action Shotgun, and other dangerous weapons.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to track the fleeing criminals and free up that corridor from all forms of violent crime. The army through its spokesman, enjoined the general public, particularly the people of Edo State, to continue to expose criminal elements in their localities to law enforcement agencies.

They were also urged to go about their normal activities without panic, as efforts are in place to ensure seamless security.