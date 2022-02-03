Zamfara Govt Compensates Families Of Slain Police Officers With N7m

The Zamfara State Government has compensated the families of seven police officers killed by the bandits in the state with N7 million.

Channels Television had reported how seven policemen were ambushed and killed by suspected bandits along Tofa – Magami road, setting their patrol vehicle ablaze on November 8, 2021.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Elkana distributed N1 million each to families of the seven affected police operatives.

READ ALSO: Four Teenagers Remanded For Killing Girlfriend In Ogun

Elkana said the state government, under the leadership of Governor Bello Matawalle, donated the sum to the families of the seven officers who died in the line of duties to reduce the hardship being faced by the families as a result of their demise.

He explained that the police officers paid the supreme price when gallantly fighting banditry activities in order to restore peace and order in the north-western state.

According to the police commissioner, the affected policemen were Jonah Markus, Solomon Abiri, Stephen Ishaya, Nura Ibrahim, Abdul Garba, Musa Lawal and Zubairu Sadiq.

The CP stated that the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force is top in the priority of the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, especially those who died while protecting the country from criminals and criminalities.