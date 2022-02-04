Lagos Fund To Rebuild Igbosere Court With Historical Facade Replication

The Lagos High Court in Igbosere will be reconstructed into a 21st-century state-of-the-art facility.

This is according to a statement on Friday by the Board of Directors of Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund – the eight-man committee set up by the Lagos State government.

It explained that an extensive structural integrity assessment was first conducted on the building, which investigation showed that “most of the structural members, especially in the iconic colonial building of the court were severely affected”.

“The building was found to be structurally defective and unsafe after the vandalisation and, therefore, the existing structures will be demolished and reconstructed into a state-of-the-art facility with a focus on building a 21st-century edifice.

“Phase One of the rebuild project is expected to be completed in 18 months with the replication of the historical façade; phase two of the project will involve the rebuilding of the Babalakin Building and the Chief Judge’s section of the court,” the fund stated.

Giving the assurance that the historic iconic facade of the destroyed building would be replicated, the fund challenged the residents of the state to follow its activities.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on November 4, 2020, signed an Executive Order to establish the eight-man fund chaired by Mr Yemi Cardoso to rebuild the razed edifice.

Barely a year later, Cardoso explained in September last year that the fund started as a government affair, but has now become a public-private partnership.

“It is now a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) which has its own status and laws for procurement policies and others,” he had said. “The governance and the legality of it will obviously face its own time.

“If it is a committee of government, it would have started work immediately but in this case, you have to ensure that it goes through CAC and other necessary procedure.”

The Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund began demolishing the court building on Wednesday.