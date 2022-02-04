Ernest Shonekan’s Funeral In Pictures: Gowon, Jonathan, Osinbajo, Others Show Up

The body of the former Head of Interim National Government (ING), Ernest Shonekan, has been laid to rest in Lagos State amid tributes.

Shonekan was buried on Friday at the Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi, following a funeral service held at the Cathedral Church of Christ – ending a five-day event that began on Monday.

Among the dignitaries present at the funeral of the former Nigerian leader included the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The governors in attendance were Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Godwin Obaseki (Edo), as well as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, among others.

Highpoints of the event are captured in the photos below: