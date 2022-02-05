At Least 27 Killed In Zamfara Communities

At least 27 people have been killed by suspected terrorists in separate attacks on two communities in Zamfara State.

The attacked communities are Nasarawar Mai Fara in Tsafe local government area and Yar Katsina in Bungudu local government Area

Nasarawar Mai Fara community was attacked on Thursday leaving 17 persons dead while 10 persons were killed in Yar Katsina community

READ ALSO: 150 Suspected Terrorists, Kidnappers, Robbers Arrested In Imo – CP

The State Police Public Relations Officer , SP Muhammed Shehu confirmed the incidents to Channels Television via telephone conversation on Saturday

“One village was attacked in Tsafe and one in Yar Katsina, Yar Katsina was attacked yesterday and the area is being manned by the military,” Shehu added.

“Brigade Commander and the commissioner for Security Mamman Tsafe visited the village yesterday and accessed the existing security arrangement in the community and to build the confidence of the locals.”

Sources told Channels Television that the attack on Nasarawar Mai Fara in Tsafe local government was due to the failure of the residents to pay a N40 million levy imposed by the bandits.

The levy was imposed by Ado Aleru, a notorious banditry kingpin operating in the area and the Faskari part of Katsina State.

The Police spokesperson said the command is not aware of any levy imposed on the community by bandits.