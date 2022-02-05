Rotimi Amaechi Bags Traditional Title In Daura

The turbaning ceremony of the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi as the Ɗan Amanar Daura was held on Saturday in Katsina State.

The event was attended by various dignitaries including a delegation sent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The President had in a statement on Friday lauded the conferment of Daura chieftaincy titles on Amaechi; and a reputable businessman, Nasiru Haladu Danu.

Alhaji Danu is being turbaned as Tafida Babba of Daura.

READ ALSO: Amaechi, Malami Sued Over Alleged Unlawful Award Of N91.7bn Rail Line Contract

Buhari described the conferment of the title of “Dan Amana” (the trusted one) on Amaechi as a clear commitment to the harmonious relationship between the nation’s diversity and culture.

He commended the Minister “for working with enormous energy to make the change we promised Nigerians a reality,” noting that “the change we are witnessing in the transport sector is an extraordinary legacy.”

President Buhari designated a delegation of three, made up of the Minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, and his aviation counterpart, Senator Hadi Sirika, as well as the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, to represent him at the event.