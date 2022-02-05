NCDC Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases In Five States, FCT

A total of 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

Of the new cases reported on February 4, Rivers State reported the highest infections of 15 and was followed by Katsina – eight, and FCT – six.

Others are Gombe State – four, Ekiti States – one, and Kano State – one.

No new death was recorded, according to the health agency.

It revealed that 67 infected people being treated in the community were discharged in the nation’s capital on Friday. No new case was reported in Abia, Delta, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, and Sokoto States.

Since the country recorded its first cases in February 2020, the NCDC has confirmed a total of 253,540 cases from the over 4,116,369 samples collected and tested so far.

Of the confirmed cases, 229,982 people who tested positive for the disease have recovered and have been discharged while the nation’s death toll stands at 3,136.

While the NCDC has yet to update the data on its dedicated website as of 10am on Saturday, Channels Television observed that there are 20,476 active cases of COVID-29 in various parts of the country.

In its resolve to attain herd immunity against the virus, the Federal Government has continued to receive more donations of vaccines from various international bodies.

Authorities have also stressed the need for people to comply with the measures put in place to curb the spread of the disease.

These include the mandatory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings, among others.