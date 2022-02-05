No ‘Reported Fatalities’ Yet In Trinity Spirit FPSO Fire Incident, Says SEPCOL

Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) says there “are still no reported fatalities” after a fire engulfed its oil vessel, the Trinity Spirit FPSO located at the Ukpokiti Terminal in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a statement signed by CEO Ikemefuna Okafor and obtained by Channels Television on Saturday, SEPCOL said it was working with relevant authorities and stakeholders to contain the situation and that an investigation had been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

“We can confirm that the fire burnt out completely as of Thursday afternoon, 3rd Feb. 2022 and this has enabled closer inspection of the vessel,” the statement said.

“With this development, a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) has been scheduled for Saturday, 5th February 2022 with the relevant authorities, stakeholders, and expert organisations.

“Currently, there are still no reported fatalities, and we continue prioritising investigations with respect to establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the ten crew members who were on board the vessel prior to the incident.

“We appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team, NOSDRA, NUPRC, SPDC and people in the community, particularly the fishermen, who have

been of immense assistance since the incident occurred.

“Members of the public should continue to keep away from the area while our Crisis Management Team monitors developments in the investigations and update all stakeholders with new information accordingly.”