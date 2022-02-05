We Don’t Give Traditional Titles Indiscriminately, Amaechi Deserves It – Daura Emirate

The Emir of Daura, HRH Umar Farouq says the Emirate does not give traditional titles indiscriminately and the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi deserves the title of “Ɗan Amanar Daura” which he was recently awarded.

The Emir said this on Saturday during the turbaning held in Daura Emirate, Katsina State.

He explained that the title is well deserved for Amaechi adding that the Emirate does not give titles for money but for a class of people who serve the country selflessly.

“We thank Almighty Allah, all praises be to Allah for sparing our lives to witness this important occasion where Daura Emirate is giving title to Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

“I am indeed grateful to the Federal Government and traditional as well as traditional and religious leaders including the Oba of Lagos for supporting the Daura emirate.

“On a more serious note, Daura Emirate does not give title anyhow but to people who deserve its title like Amaechi,” the Emir said.

READ ALSO: Rotimi Amaechi Bags Traditional Title In Daura

The ancient town of Daura was a beehive of activities on Saturday as dignitaries thronged the town for the ceremony.

Dignitaries including the Minister of State For Labour And Employment, Festus Keyamo; the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari and his executive members including traditional and religious leaders were at the event.

According to the Emirate, his title, ‘Ɗan Amanar Daura’ which means ‘The Trustworthy Son Of Daura’ was in recognition of his ministry’s performance and selfless services and above all to reciprocate the hand of fellowship extended to Katsina State and the North in general through several projects.

The monumental railway project that connects the North and the University of Transportation sited in Daura are believed to have been some of the infrastructural development that prompted the Emirate to reward the Minister.