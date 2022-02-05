Wike Receives Traditional Title Of Se-Ibidokibo Of Kalabari Land

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Saturday was conferred with a newly created and high-profile traditional title by the Kalabari tribe of Rivers State.

The title of Se-Ibi-Dokubo Kalabari, which means ‘He who does good things for Kalabari People’ was conferred on the Governor at a civic reception organized by the three Local Government Areas making up the ethnic group to appreciate his effort in investing over 40billion naira for various development projects in the coastal area.

With this title, Governor Nyesom Wike is recognized as a member of the Kalabri kingdom, a major Ijaw ethnic group in Rivers with three Local Government Areas of Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru and Degema.

Governor Wike received the title in full traditional regalia.

He appreciated his hosts for the honour and also bore his mind on national politics.

According to the Governor, the Peoples Democratic Party needs to produce a presidential candidate with people-oriented agenda.