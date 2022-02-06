Advertisement

Germany’s Ludwig Captures Luge Gold At Beijing Olympics

Channels Television  
Updated February 6, 2022
Germany’s Johannes Ludwig celebrates on the podium before getting his gold medal during the venue ceremony after the men’s luge singles event at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing on February 6, 2022.  AFP

 

Germany’s Johannes Ludwig thundered to Beijing Olympic gold in the men’s luge on Sunday after holding off a challenge from Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl.

Clocking speeds of 133 kilometres (83 miles) per hour, Ludwig took gold with a winning combined time of three minutes, 48.735 seconds, finishing just 0.160 ahead of Kindl in silver.

Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller took the bronze medal at 0.951 back.

This is the third Olympic medal of Ludwig’s career having won singles bronze and team relay gold four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games.

AFP



More on Sports

Pereiro Brace Stuns Atalanta To Pull Cagliari Out Of Drop Zone

New Zealand Win Historic Olympic Gold, Men’s Downhill Postponed

Remarkable Comeback Against Burkina Faso Gives Cameroon Third Place At AFCON

Falconets Spank Cameroon, Close In On FIFA World Cup Ticket

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV