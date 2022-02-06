Germany’s Ludwig Captures Luge Gold At Beijing Olympics

Germany’s Johannes Ludwig thundered to Beijing Olympic gold in the men’s luge on Sunday after holding off a challenge from Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl.

Clocking speeds of 133 kilometres (83 miles) per hour, Ludwig took gold with a winning combined time of three minutes, 48.735 seconds, finishing just 0.160 ahead of Kindl in silver.

Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller took the bronze medal at 0.951 back.

This is the third Olympic medal of Ludwig’s career having won singles bronze and team relay gold four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games.

