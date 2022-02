Senegal and Egypt went into a penalty shoot-out in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final with the score 0-0 at the end of 120 minutes.

Sadio Mane squandered the chance to put Senegal ahead inside seven minutes in Yaounde when his penalty was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.

Senegal are trying to win the Cup of Nations for the first time while Mohamed Salah’s Egypt are chasing a record-extending eighth title.

AFP