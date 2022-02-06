We Need Another Real Political Movement Driven By Ideas – Pat Utomi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a Professor of Political Economy and management expert, Pat Utomi, on Sunday said Nigeria needs a new political movement driven by ideas that can deliver the dividends of democracy to the masses.

Utomi, who spoke in Lagos, made this call on Sunday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. He also berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing to give Nigeria good governance.

While noting that there is a dire need for an alternative platform to deliver the dividends of democracy, he faulted the ruling political elites of poor performance.

READ ALSO: Atiku Visits Benue, Donates N50m To IDPs

“The so-called major parties that exist currently are two sides to the same coin. Let us call that one-party, it is meant for personal wrangling. If you are tired of what is given in this group, move to the other group,” he said.

“I think Nigerians have had enough of that. We need another real political movement driven by ideas. So, the conversation has been how to bring together a number of people to front what I call the Coalition of the Willing and the Dispossessed.”

Utomi, who is also Co-convener, National Consultative Front, called for the inclusion of young Nigerians in the governance and decision-making process.

According to him, there is a deliberate attempt to look down on the youths, a situation he describes as tragic for the country.

Nigerians would go to the poll next year to elect a new President that would pilot the affairs of the country for the next four years.

Although both the PDP and the APC have not yet zoned the presidency to any region, there has been calls by the South for the zone to be given the ticket.