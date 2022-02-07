2023: Nigeria Is Bleeding Under APC Watch, Says Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday said Nigeria is bleeding under the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

Speaking during a visit to former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi at his residence in Kaduna, Wike said Nigerians were yearning for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reclaim power at the federal level in 2023.

He called for unity among the PDP members and chieftains, acknowledging the task before the main opposition party to wrest power from the ruling party next year.

“Nigeria is bleeding, and so if we are not united Nigeria will not forgive us, because every Nigerian is hoping that PDP must come and stop this bleeding, and we require everybody,” Wike said.

“This is not about who wants to run for the presidency, that is not the issue. Who wants to zone presidency, which is not the issue at all. The issue here is all of you as a matter of duty must be united. If you like zone presidency to the West if you are not united, can you win an election?”

The Rivers leader slammed the APC for lacking in ideas, alleging that it cannot provide the solution to the numerous challenges facing the Nigerian State.

While stating that the ruling party has ruined Nigeria, Wike called on Nigerians to vote the APC out of power in 2023.

He added, “APC has finished Nigeria. There is nothing they can tell us now. They don’t have any other ideas. If they have any idea, they didn’t use it. Now is what we call injury time. All promises made now cannot be fulfilled. If they had made a promise for six years and didn’t fulfil it, is it one and half years left that they will fulfil it?

“Leadership is given by God and you see, when a party is in crisis that is when you know who has leadership quality. When our party was in crisis, when Ali Modu Sheriff was to be used to kill our party, he stood firm, committed, and showed braveness and said look, I have no other place to go other than the PDP.!