Terrorism Financiers: Nigerians Will Get Something Tangible In A Few Weeks – Malami

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, on Monday, urged Nigerians to be patient with regards to the issue naming financiers of terrorism in Nigeria.

While appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the Justice Minister assured Nigerians that in a couple of weeks, the citizens will get something tangible to hold on to.

“You will be happy with what we are doing as a government in a couple of weeks. Perhaps these people will be charged and arraigned before the court of law,” the AGF stated.

READ ALSO: Troops Foil Terrorists Attack In Kaduna, Rescue Seven Persons

The minister explained that the prosecution of those involved is a work in progress, one that cannot be categorized as to the time of conclusion.

“Proof of evidence will have to be developed, and then the prosecution will take place,” he stressed, adding that “there is nothing hidden; as far as prosecution is concerned, it is traditionally a public prosecution, nothing will be hidden both in terms of names, associated facts, and circumstances”.

The Attorney General further assured that processed have been consummated in line with the dictates of the law.

Malami’s comments on the burning issues come a few days after the Federal Government said it has uncovered 96 financiers of terrorism across the country, especially those backing Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this during a press conference on the administration’s fight against corruption, said between 2020 and 2021, about 424 associates and supporters of the financiers were also uncovered by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

Speaking further about the government’s stride in the battle against insurgency, the Information Minister revealed that 123 companies and 33 bureau de change, were linked to terrorists in addition to 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators who have now been identified.

According to the minister, the analysis has resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects who will soon face prosecution and seizure of assets.